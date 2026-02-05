Skip to Content

Rise and Shine with Kosciusko CBOC

When:

Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

Main Lobby

405 West Adams Street

Kosciusko, MS

Cost:

Free

Start your morning with fellowship and appreciation at the Kosciusko Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. On Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., we invite Veterans to join us for Rise and Shine, a special event designed to bring our community together.

Enjoy a complimentary breakfast provided by the clinic while connecting with our dedicated staff. This is a chance to learn more about the services available to you and ask questions about your care and benefits.

Other VA events

Last updated: 