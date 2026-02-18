We invite all Veterans, caregivers and family members to join us for an upcoming Veterans Town Hall in Meridian, MS!

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Location: Union Station, New Orleans Room – 1901 Front Street, Meridian, MS 39301

This event will provide updates on VA services and ongoing initiatives.

We encourage you to submit your questions in advance using the link below. You may remain anonymous or include your contact information if you would like a direct response. Submitted questions will be addressed during the event.

Click here to submit your questions.