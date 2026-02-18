Join us for an empowering evening dedicated to women Veterans. The Women’s Health Forum “Rest, Reset, Restore” is designed to help you recharge while learning about the comprehensive health services available to you at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.

During this event, you will discover resources for primary care, maternity care coordination—including expanded postpartum services—mental health support, preventive screenings, and Whole Health programs. The forum will include educational presentations, interactive wellness activities such as mindfulness and movement, and opportunities to connect directly with clinical and support teams.

Take this time to invest in your health, build resilience, and strengthen your connection to the VA Women’s Health team. Space is limited, so register today and join us for an evening of rest, renewal, and restoration.