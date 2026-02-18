Women’s History Month – “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future”
Celebrating Women Veterans: Past, Present, Future.
When:
Mon. Mar 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Atrium
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join us as we celebrate Women’s History Month with a program dedicated to honoring the achievements and contributions of women throughout history. “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future” is an opportunity to reflect on progress, recognize challenges, and celebrate the leadership and resilience of women Veterans.
This event provides a meaningful space for recognition and connection. Together, we honor the past, embrace the present, and look toward a future shaped by the strength and vision of women.