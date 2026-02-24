Community Baby Shower

Join us as we celebrate and support Veterans and their families!

📅 Friday, March 13, 2026

🕐 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

📍 Montgomery Hall

Enjoy resources, refreshments, and a welcoming space to honor maternal mental health and upcoming arrivals.

✅ RSVP by tomorrow, Friday, February 27, 2026

👉 Click here to RSVP -

Let’s come together to show our appreciation and support for growing Veteran families!