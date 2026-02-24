Community Baby Shower
When:
Fri. Mar 13, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Montgomery Hall
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join us as we celebrate and support Veterans and their families!
📅 Friday, March 13, 2026
🕐 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM
📍 Montgomery Hall
Enjoy resources, refreshments, and a welcoming space to honor maternal mental health and upcoming arrivals.
✅ RSVP by tomorrow, Friday, February 27, 2026
Let’s come together to show our appreciation and support for growing Veteran families!