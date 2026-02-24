Skip to Content

Community Baby Shower

Pregnant woman with hands on belly. Pink background. Community Baby Shower flyer.

When:

Fri. Mar 13, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Montgomery Hall

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

Join us as we celebrate and support Veterans and their families!

📅 Friday, March 13, 2026

🕐 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

📍 Montgomery Hall

Enjoy resources, refreshments, and a welcoming space to honor maternal mental health and upcoming arrivals.

✅ RSVP by tomorrow, Friday, February 27, 2026

👉 Click here to RSVP -  

Let’s come together to show our appreciation and support for growing Veteran families!

