Veterans Benefits Assistance Day at McComb VA Clinic

The McComb Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will host a Veterans Benefits Assistance Day featuring an on-site visit from Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative Curtis Oliver. This event is designed to provide Veterans with direct, personalized support in understanding and accessing their VA benefits.

During the event, Veterans can receive guidance on topics such as navigating VA benefits, filing claims, and exploring available resources and services. By bringing these services directly into the community, the clinic aims to make benefits assistance more accessible and strengthen support for local Veterans.

This outreach aligns with our mission to ensure every Veteran has timely, accurate information and hands-on help in navigating the benefits they have earned through their service.

All Veterans are encouraged to attend.