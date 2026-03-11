Women Veterans Health Forum: Rest. Reset. Restore.

The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center invites women Veterans to join us for the Women Veterans Health Forum — an evening focused on wellness, connection, and Whole Health.

This retreat-style event is designed to provide women Veterans with an opportunity to learn about health resources available through VA while exploring practical strategies to support physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Participants will engage in wellness-focused activities that may include stress-management techniques, Whole Health education, relaxation strategies, mental health tools for resilience, and nutrition demonstrations focused on healthy living.

This event is designed with women Veterans in mind, but all Veterans are welcome to attend. Family members and caregivers may also attend if interested.

Register for the Event

Space may be limited. Veterans and guests are encouraged to register in advance.