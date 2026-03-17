Veteran Town Hall in Greenville, MS area

Veterans Town Hall in Greenville, MS – join VA leaders on April 8, 2026, 12–1:30 p.m. at Buster Morlino Community Center in Leland for updates on VA services and to submit questions in advance.

We invite all Veterans, caregivers and family members to join us for an upcoming Veterans Town Hall for Veterans in the Greenville, MS area!

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Location: Buster Morlino Community Center - 4168 Old Highway 61, Leland, MS

This event will provide updates on VA services and ongoing initiatives.

We encourage you to submit your questions in advance using the link below. You may remain anonymous or include your contact information if you would like a direct response. Submitted questions will be addressed during the event.

Click here to submit your questions.