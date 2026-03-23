Music Therapy Awareness Month – Explore the Healing Power of Music

Join us in recognizing Music Therapy Awareness Month by visiting a special informational booth led by Jade Witt, the facility’s music therapist. This event is open to Veterans, families, caregivers, and staff who want to learn more about how music is used as part of Veteran care.

Music therapy has a long history of supporting healing, dating back to its formal use with Veterans returning from World War II. Today, it is a recognized clinical practice that uses music-based techniques to improve physical, emotional, and mental health. From reducing stress and anxiety to supporting recovery and connection, music therapy plays an important role in whole health care.

During this event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how music therapy works, who can benefit, and how to access services. Whether you are curious about the program or interested in how it may support you or a loved one, this is a great chance to connect and learn more.

Stop by the Atrium and discover how music therapy continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Veterans.