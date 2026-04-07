Weekly Chapel Service
Join us every Sunday at 10:15 AM in the Chapel for an uplifting service offering hope, encouragement, and inspiration to begin your week with peace.
When:
Sun. Apr 12, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT
Where:
Chapel
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Find strength and encouragement every Sunday! Our Weekly Chapel Service is a welcoming space for reflection, peace, and spiritual renewal. Hosted by our dedicated Chaplain Service, each gathering offers uplifting words, heartfelt inspiration, and a message of hope to help you start your week grounded and refreshed.
Whether you're seeking comfort, clarity, or simply a quiet moment to reconnect, you are invited to join us. All are welcome.
Come as you are — leave encouraged.
We look forward to seeing you on Sunday at 10:15 AM in the Chapel
Sun. Apr 12, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT
Sun. Apr 19, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT
Sun. Apr 26, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT
Sun. May 3, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT
Sun. May 10, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT