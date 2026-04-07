Join us every Sunday at 10:15 AM in the Chapel for an uplifting service offering hope, encouragement, and inspiration to begin your week with peace.

Find strength and encouragement every Sunday! Our Weekly Chapel Service is a welcoming space for reflection, peace, and spiritual renewal. Hosted by our dedicated Chaplain Service, each gathering offers uplifting words, heartfelt inspiration, and a message of hope to help you start your week grounded and refreshed.

Whether you're seeking comfort, clarity, or simply a quiet moment to reconnect, you are invited to join us. All are welcome.

Come as you are — leave encouraged.

We look forward to seeing you on Sunday at 10:15 AM in the Chapel