Step Up & Serve | Jackson VA Volunteer Fair 2026

Join us on April 20 for the Jackson VA Volunteer Fair! Enjoy food trucks, games, music, and explore meaningful ways to serve our Veterans.

The Jackson VA Healthcare System is excited to host our upcoming Volunteer Fair on Monday, April 20, 2026, a day dedicated to celebrating service and strengthening our community of support. This engaging event brings together staff, community partners, and prospective volunteers for a meaningful experience centered on serving those who have served us.

Join us for a fun and inspiring day featuring food trucks, games, music, and a wide range of volunteer opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to explore ways to make a difference within our medical center—whether by supporting clinical and administrative teams or by offering comfort, guidance, and companionship to our Veterans. Volunteers play an essential role in enhancing the overall care experience across our facility.

This event is more than a celebration—it’s a call to action. The Volunteer Fair encourages community members to get involved at any level, whether contributing a few hours a month or committing to a consistent service role. Every volunteer strengthens our ability to deliver high‑quality, compassionate care to the Veterans we proudly serve.

We look forward to welcoming you and launching a renewed season of service together.

For questions, contact VHAJACCDCE@va.gov.