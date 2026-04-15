Join us for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll on May 21, 2026, at G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center. Walk, roll, and give back — supporting Veteran Whole Health and homeless Veteran donation efforts.

Move. Give. Make a Difference.

Every step counts — for your health and for a fellow Veteran in need.

The 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll is back, and we invite VA employees, Veterans, Caregivers, and Family members to lace up, roll out, and join our community in celebrating Whole Health while making a direct impact on Veteran homelessness.

About the Event

The VA2K Walk & Roll is a nationwide VA tradition that brings our community together each May to promote physical wellness and support those who have served. This year's event at G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center continues that proud legacy with two simple goals: move your body and give back.

Walk or Roll: Complete a short, self-paced route designed to fit comfortably within a 30-minute lunch break — no special training or equipment required.

Donate: Bring voluntary donations of essential items to support homeless Veterans in our community. Every item contributed goes directly to those in need.

Why It Matters

Veteran homelessness remains one of the most pressing challenges facing our community. By participating in the VA2K, you help raise awareness among VA staff, strengthen community bonds, and put needed supplies directly into the hands of Veterans experiencing homelessness — all while taking a meaningful step toward your own Whole Health.

How to Participate

Show up anytime between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM at your nearest participating location. Complete the route at your own pace — walking, rolling, or anything in between. Bring a donation of essential items to support homeless Veterans (optional but encouraged).

The VA2K is more than a walk — it's a reflection of our shared commitment to the well-being of every Veteran, every day. We hope to see you there.