Get to Know Your Regional Office: A Step-by-Step Guide to the Claims Process

Veterans and their families are invited to attend an informative “Get to Know Your Regional Office” session hosted at the Jackson Regional Office. This in-person event is designed to break down the VA claims process and provide clear, practical guidance to help Veterans move forward with confidence.

Attendees will hear directly from subject matter experts across key areas of the claims process, including how to gather and submit evidence, how claims are developed, and how decisions are made. Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) will also be available to explain how they can support Veterans throughout the process.

This session will feature focused discussions on:

Gathering and preparing evidence (LAS)

Claim development and processing (DEV)

How decisions are made (Raters)

Support from Veteran Service Officers (VSO)

Additional resources and support services

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and connect with staff dedicated to improving access, understanding, and outcomes.