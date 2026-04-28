Join us for Veteran Experience Education Day, a special event held as part of Veteran Experience Week. The Veteran Experience Office will be onsite to share valuable information with Veterans and employees about the Survey of Healthcare Experiences of Patients (SHEP) and the VSignals feedback platform. These tools play a vital role in helping us understand what Veterans need, where improvements can be made, and how we can continue delivering high‑quality, Veteran‑centered care.

Attendees will have the chance to learn how feedback is collected, how it influences real-time improvements, and why participation is essential to enhancing the overall Veteran experience. Whether you are a Veteran wanting to better understand how your voice shapes services or an employee seeking deeper insight into the tools that guide organizational improvement, this event offers meaningful education and engagement.

We invite everyone to stop by, connect with the Veteran Experience team, and learn more about how your voice makes a difference.