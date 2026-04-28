2026 Mental Health Awareness Month Fair

Join us for our Mental Health Awareness Month Fair, a meaningful event designed to connect Veterans and staff with programs that support mental well-being. The fair will feature interactive display tables from Mental Health services and partner programs such as Recreation Therapy, Whole Health, Intimate Partner Violence Support, and the Veterans Mental Health Council. Attendees can learn about available services, explore coping strategies, and engage directly with teams dedicated to supporting emotional and psychological health.

Recreation Therapy will also host a special activity at the entrances, where Veterans and staff are invited to write uplifting affirmations and gratitude messages on the sidewalks using chalk. This community-building activity helps promote positivity, resilience, and connection as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

We welcome all Veterans and employees to take part in this informative and inspiring event focused on strengthening mental health and fostering a supportive, compassionate environment for all.