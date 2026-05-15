The VA2K Walk and Roll brings together VA employees, Veterans, and the community for a fun activity and a good cause.

What is VA2K?

The VA2K Walk and Roll promotes active lifestyles and provides VA employees, Veterans, and community members the opportunity to take part in a two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk. After all, moving your body – especially on a regular basis – can greatly benefit your Whole Health. It’s not just about exercise, though. VA2K Walk and Roll participants are also encouraged to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.

Join the 2026 Walk and Roll

The 16th annual events will be held at VA medical centers around the nation in May. Last year’s VA2K attracted more than 27,000 participants and raised over $250,000 in donations. Help VA top those figures by getting in on the fun of this year’s events. Let’s make this the most memorable Walk and Roll yet! For more details, visit www.va.gov/wholehealth/va2k.asp.

When: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Where: Front Entrance | 1500 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39215