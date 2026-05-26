2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Program

The Summer Youth Volunteer Program offers students ages 14–17 a unique opportunity to gain real‑world experience in a healthcare environment while supporting the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Hosted by the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE), this program helps youth develop valuable administrative and interpersonal skills as they volunteer alongside professionals dedicated to serving America’s Veterans.

Program Overview

Students selected for the program will contribute in various departments across the medical center, learning workplace skills, building confidence, and discovering potential career paths. Assignments focus on non‑clinical, administrative, and service‑support roles that promote a positive experience for Veterans and visitors.

Important Dates

Application Deadline: June 9, 2026

June 9, 2026 Mandatory Student Volunteer Orientation: June 15, 2026

(A parent/guardian must attend with the student.)

June 15, 2026 (A parent/guardian must attend with the student.) Program Dates: June 16 – July 24, 2026

June 16 – July 24, 2026 Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Dress Code: Business casual attire (no blue jeans); a red volunteer vest will be provided

Benefits for Student Volunteers

Hands‑on exposure to a professional medical environment

Development of administrative and customer service skills

Mentoring and teamwork experience

Meaningful service supporting Veterans

Daily lunch voucher for each day the student volunteers a minimum of four (4) hours

Scholarship Opportunity

All participants in the Summer Youth Volunteer Program are eligible to compete for the prestigious James H. Parke Memorial Youth Scholarship Award, which recognizes exceptional service and leadership among VA youth volunteers nationwide. Full scholarship details will be presented during the Student Youth Volunteer Orientation.

Application Requirements

To apply, students must submit a complete application package that includes:

Student resume Voluntary Service Application Form 500‑word essay addressing both questions: What does volunteering mean to you?

Why do you want to volunteer with the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center?

How to Apply

Applicants must submit their completed Voluntary Service Application Form, resume, and 500-word essay to VHAJACCDCE@va.gov by 5pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Contact Information

For questions or assistance, contact the Center for Development & Civic Engagement by email at VHAJACCDCE@va.gov or by phone at .