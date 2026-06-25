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Freedom 250 | Veterans Engagement Day

When:

Wed. Jul 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Atrium

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

Join us on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM as we celebrate America's 250th Anniversary and honor those who served.

This free event is open to all Veterans and provides on-site access to essential VA services and support, including:

  • Whole Health information and resources
  • Travel Reimbursement guidance
  • Vet Center support and outreach
  • Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) on-site assistance
  • Patient Experience team — share your feedback and help us improve

Other VA events

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