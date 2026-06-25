Freedom 250 | Veterans Engagement Day
When:
Wed. Jul 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Atrium
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join us on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM as we celebrate America's 250th Anniversary and honor those who served.
This free event is open to all Veterans and provides on-site access to essential VA services and support, including:
- Whole Health information and resources
- Travel Reimbursement guidance
- Vet Center support and outreach
- Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) on-site assistance
- Patient Experience team — share your feedback and help us improve