Discover the many ways VA Social Work Service supports Veterans and their families.

Join the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center for the Social Work Service Showcase, an interactive event highlighting the wide range of programs, resources, and services available through Social Work Service.

Veterans, caregivers, and visitors will have the opportunity to meet directly with social workers representing programs across the medical center. Whether you're looking for assistance with housing, caregiver support, behavioral health resources, discharge planning, community programs, or other supportive services, our team will be available to answer questions and connect you with the care and resources you need.

What to Expect

Meet social workers from programs across the medical center.

Learn about services available to Veterans and caregivers.

Receive information about community resources and VA support programs.

Ask questions and connect with the right program for your needs.

The event is free and open to Veterans, caregivers, family members, and VA staff. Come learn how Social Work Service helps Veterans navigate challenges, access resources, and improve their overall well-being.