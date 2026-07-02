Veteran Town Hall - Kosciusko, MS

We invite all Veterans, caregivers and family members to join us for an upcoming Veterans Town Hall for Veterans in the Kosciusko, MS area!

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Location: Holmes Community College, Atalla Center - 620 W. Jefferson St, Kosciusko, MS

This event will provide updates on VA services and ongoing initiatives.

We encourage you to submit your questions in advance using the link below. You may remain anonymous or include your contact information if you would like a direct response. Submitted questions will be addressed during the event.

Click here to submit your questions.