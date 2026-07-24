Join us for one of our upcoming Creative Arts Competition Informational Sessions to learn how to participate in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival under the updated national submission format. Veterans can choose the date that works best for them—or attend more than one session for additional support.

Dates

Session 1: Thursday, August 13, 2026 – 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 13, 2026 – 3:00–4:00 p.m. Session 2: Thursday, August 20, 2026 – 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 20, 2026 – 3:00–4:00 p.m. Session 3: Tuesday, August 25, 2026 – 3:00–4:00 p.m.

All sessions will be held in Montgomery Hall.

How the series works

Each session will cover the core topics—competition divisions, rules, and how to submit entries online—but also allow time for tailored questions based on where Veterans are in their creative process. Veterans who attend the first session can return on August 20 or 25 to receive help refining entries, clarifying categories, and ensuring files and consent forms meet national requirements.

Questions?

Contact Jade Witt, Creative Arts Competition Coordinator, at Jade.Witt@va.gov to RSVP and bring your questions about the new Creative Arts Competition process.