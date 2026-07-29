Choose VA Tele‑Town Hall: Virtual Enrollment & Information Session

Join us for a live, virtual event designed to help Veterans better understand and access VA health care. The Choose VA Tele‑Town Hall connects unenrolled Veterans, family members, and caregivers directly with VA staff to explore eligibility, benefits, and the many reasons to choose VA.

What to Expect

During this interactive Tele‑Town Hall, participants will:

Learn how to enroll in VA health care step by step

Explore available services, including primary care, mental health, and specialty care

Hear updates on expanded eligibility under the PACT Act

Discover enhanced telehealth options that make accessing care easier than ever

Ask questions in real time and receive answers from VA representatives

Why Attend

Whether you are unsure about your eligibility, have never applied, or want to better understand your options, this session is designed to meet you where you are. VA health care is available to more Veterans than ever before—regardless of service era, income level, or prior assumptions.

About the Initiative

This event is part of VA’s national Choose VA Tele‑Town Hall campaign, an effort led by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Veterans Experience Office to increase awareness of available benefits, services, and health care enrollment opportunities.

We encourage all unenrolled Veterans to attend and learn how VA health care can support their needs.