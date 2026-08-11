Veterans Town Hall - Natchez
When:
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Providence Community Center
230 River Terminal Road
Natchez, MS
Cost:
Free
We invite all Veterans, caregivers and family members to join us for an upcoming Veterans Town Hall in the Natchez, MS area!
- Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Location: Providence Community Center | 230 River Terminal Road Natchez, MS 39120
This event will provide updates on VA services and ongoing initiatives.
We encourage you to submit your questions in advance using the link below. You may remain anonymous or include your contact information if you would like a direct response. Submitted questions will be addressed during the event.