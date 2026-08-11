Veterans Town Hall - Jackson, MS
When:
Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT
Where:
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
We invite all Veterans, caregivers and family members to join us for an upcoming Veterans Town Hall in the Jackson, MS area!
- Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Location: G .V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center | 1500 E Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39216
This event will provide updates on VA services and ongoing initiatives.
We encourage you to submit your questions in advance using the link below. You may remain anonymous or include your contact information if you would like a direct response. Submitted questions will be addressed during the event.