Veterans Town Hall - Jackson, MS

We invite all Veterans, caregivers and family members to join us for an upcoming Veterans Town Hall in the Jackson, MS area!

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Location: G .V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center | 1500 E Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39216

This event will provide updates on VA services and ongoing initiatives.

We encourage you to submit your questions in advance using the link below. You may remain anonymous or include your contact information if you would like a direct response. Submitted questions will be addressed during the event.

Click here to submit your questions.