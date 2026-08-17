We are hosting the Veterans Chronic Pain Resource & Wellness Fair on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Atrium as part of Pain Awareness Month.

This event will highlight VA resources, services, and evidence-based approaches that support Veterans living with chronic pain. The fair will include multiple table-based stations staffed by subject-matter experts from Whole Health, Pain Care, and related services.

This is an opportunity to increase Veteran awareness of available services and strengthen connections between Veterans and their care teams. So spread the word!