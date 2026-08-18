VA Telehealth Access & Connection Fair

Veterans and caregivers are invited to attend the Annual Telehealth Fair and learn about VA Telehealth Services and virtual-care options available through VA.

The fair will introduce Veterans to telehealth tools and resources that can make health care more accessible, convenient, and connected. VA telehealth enables Veterans to connect with care teams and specialists through virtual technology, helping extend care beyond traditional in-person visits.

Staff will be available to share information, answer questions, and help Veterans understand how telehealth may support their individual care needs. Telehealth can be especially helpful for Veterans who experience barriers such as distance from care, limited transportation, mobility limitations, scheduling conflicts, or limited access to services in their area.

Staff will be available to share information, answer questions, and help Veterans understand how telehealth may support their individual care needs. Telehealth can be especially helpful for Veterans who experience barriers such as distance from care, limited transportation, mobility limitations, scheduling conflicts, or limited access to services in their area.va+1

Topics and resources may include VA Video Connect, virtual appointments, remote health monitoring, mobile health tools, digital-access support, and options for accessing care when reliable internet or technology is limited. VA offers resources such as the Digital Divide Consult and community-based telehealth access locations for eligible Veterans who need support connecting to virtual care.