This is an online event.

Registration is required to attend this virtual event. Please register by Wednesday, September 9, 2026 . The Microsoft Teams or Webex link and joining instructions will be sent to registered participants before the event.

Veteran Empowerment Through Stability (V.E.T.S.)

A Mental Health, Housing, & Workforce Summit

Join the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center for the Veteran Empowerment Through Stability (V.E.T.S.): A Mental Health, Housing, & Workforce Summit—a virtual event bringing together Veterans, families, VA staff, community organizations, housing providers, workforce partners, and other stakeholders.

This Veteran-centered summit will explore the critical connection between mental health, stable housing, meaningful employment, access to benefits, and suicide prevention. Through a collaborative panel discussion, VA programs and community partners will share resources, discuss service gaps, and identify practical ways to help Veterans build stability, support recovery, and connect with the services they need.

What You’ll Learn

Mental health and recovery resources for Veterans and their families.

Employment and vocational rehabilitation services, job-search assistance, training, and Veteran hiring initiatives.

Housing and homelessness resources, including outreach, HUD-VASH, Grant and Per Diem, coordinated entry, and housing-first approaches.

Veterans benefits, including disability compensation and Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment benefits.

Suicide-prevention resources, safety planning, and the role that stable housing and employment can play in reducing risk.

Ways VA and community partners can work together to improve service coordination and support for Veterans.

Featured Participants

The panel will include representatives from: