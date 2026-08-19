Jackson Veterans Resource & Recovery | Homeless Veteran Stand Down

Homeless and at-risk Veterans are invited to connect with health care, housing, employment, benefits, and community resources at the Jackson Veterans Resource & Recovery Stand Down on September 25. Lunch provided.

The Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down brings essential services, benefits information, and community support together in one convenient location for Veterans experiencing homelessness or housing instability in the Jackson area.

Veterans are invited to connect directly with VA staff, local agencies, businesses, and community organizations that can help address immediate needs and support long-term stability. Last year’s event connected approximately 80 Veterans with VA and community resources.

Services and Support

During the event, Veterans can access information and assistance related to:

VA health care and medical services

Mental health care and support

Homelessness prevention and housing resources

Employment assistance and career opportunities

VA benefits and community-based services

Essential resources provided by participating community partners

A complimentary lunch

Dozens of small and large businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local and state agencies will be available to help Veterans identify resources, make connections, and take next steps toward improved health, housing, employment, and well-being.

A Community Commitment

The Homeless Veteran Stand Down reflects the community’s commitment to ensuring that Veterans who served our nation have access to the care, support, and opportunities they deserve. By bringing providers and partners together, the event helps reduce barriers that can make it difficult for Veterans to navigate multiple systems while facing homelessness.

“Stand Down for Homeless Veterans represents our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our Veterans,” said Kimberly Moore, Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator. “By uniting community partners, we can provide the comprehensive support and resources that our heroes deserve. We believe that no Veteran should be without a stable home, and this event is a crucial step in achieving that goal.”

Who Should Attend

This event is designed for Veterans in and around the Jackson community who are experiencing homelessness, are at risk of losing housing, or need help accessing health care, benefits, employment services, or other essential support.

Community partners and service providers will be on site to offer guidance, answer questions, and connect Veterans with available resources.