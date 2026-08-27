Join the Suicide Prevention Program on November 20 in the Atrium for Postvention Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Connect with supportive resources, learn about healing after suicide loss, and honor those impacted by loss.

Join the Suicide Prevention Program in recognizing International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. This event offers a welcoming space for Veterans, family members, caregivers, staff, and visitors who have been affected by suicide loss.

Visit the awareness table for information about postvention, grief support, healing after suicide loss, suicide prevention resources, and available VA services. Educational materials and limited promotional items will be available.

You are not alone. Connection, support, and healing are possible.