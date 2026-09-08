Rooted & Resilient | A Whole Health & Prevention Forum for Women Veterans

The Rooted & Resilient Whole Health & Prevention Forum for Women Veterans is an interactive wellness-focused event designed to promote whole health, emotional resilience, preventive care awareness, education, and meaningful connection among women Veterans receiving or needing to receive care through the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.

This event will provide women Veterans with opportunities to engage with VA services and supportive resources in a welcoming and restorative environment focused on wellness, prevention, and community engagement. The forum will feature interactive wellness stations, educational resources, mini spotlight sessions, reflection activities, and resource engagement opportunities designed to increase awareness of available VA programs and services while encouraging preventive health practices and emotional well-being.

Areas of focus include:

• Whole Health & Wellness

• Emotional Resilience & Mental Wellness

• Preventive Women’s Health

• Benefits & Support Resources

• Caregiver & Community Support