Finding support can start with a conversation.

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center invites Veterans, caregivers, families, and community members to the Suicide Prevention Community Resource Fair on Wednesday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the medical center Atrium.

The fair offers an opportunity to speak face-to-face with participating VA programs and community organizations that support Veterans. Stop by their tables to ask questions, explore mental health and wellness resources, and learn where to turn for help for yourself or someone you care about.

You do not need to stay for the entire event. Visit at any time during the fair, meet the people behind the resources, and take home information to share with others. By making these connections, we can help more Veterans and caregivers know that support is available.