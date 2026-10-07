Pink Out Day for Breast Cancer Awareness

Wear pink and connect with VA staff to learn about breast health, mammography screening, and available resources. Pink Out Day takes place October 23, from 9 a.m. to noon in the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center Atrium.

Take time for your health this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink Out Day offers Veterans an opportunity to connect with the Women Veterans Health Program, ask questions about breast health, and learn about mammography screening and available VA resources.

Stop by the Atrium to:

Learn about breast health and the importance of regular mammography screening.

Explore how early detection can make a difference.

Connect with VA staff about available resources and next steps for your care.

Veterans, family members, and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness and help start a conversation about the importance of breast health.

Your health matters. Let’s raise awareness together.