Veterans Day Salute to Service Car Show

Celebrate Veterans at Jackson VA’s Car Show November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy cars, food trucks and connections to VA services.

Join us for cars, food trucks and community connections as we celebrate Veterans at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.

Spend the morning exploring the cars, enjoying food truck offerings and connecting with VA services. Bring your family, invite a fellow Veteran and join us for a day of community and appreciation for those who served.

What to expect:

Explore the cars: Get an up-close look at the vehicles on display and connect with fellow car enthusiasts.

Get an up-close look at the vehicles on display and connect with fellow car enthusiasts. Enjoy food trucks: Check out food offerings while you enjoy the show.

Check out food offerings while you enjoy the show. Connect with VA services: Meet VA representatives and learn about available services and resources.

Mark your calendar for November 14. We look forward to seeing you!