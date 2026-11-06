Managing diabetes involves everyday decisions, and having useful information and support can make those decisions easier. During Diabetes Awareness Month, visit the Diabetes Awareness Fair to explore resources for prevention, daily care, and healthier living.

Hosted by the medical center’s Diabetes Clinic, the fair welcomes Veterans, caregivers, and family members who want to learn more about diabetes or support someone living with it.

Stop by to:

Explore healthy eating, meal planning, glucose management, and foot care.

Ask questions about diabetes prevention and daily management.

Learn about Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES).

Discover Whole Health resources and available VA services.

Pick up educational materials to review at home or share with a loved one.

Planned interactive demonstrations will offer opportunities to explore practical skills and connect with participating staff.

You are welcome to visit anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bring your questions and leave with information to help you take your next step toward better health.