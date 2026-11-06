Lung Cancer Screening Information and Resources Event

Understanding whether you qualify for lung cancer screening starts with a conversation. During Lung Cancer Screening Day, Veterans can speak with VA staff about eligibility, learn how to access the screening program, and explore available support.

The event will be led by the medical center’s Lung Cancer Screening Coordinator and Lung Mass Coordinator, with information about VA smoking cessation services also available.

Stop by to:

Learn who may qualify for lung cancer screening.

Ask questions about the VA Lung Cancer Screening Program.

Discuss next steps for accessing screening if eligible.

Learn how to connect with VA services that support quitting smoking.

Veterans and caregivers are welcome to visit anytime between 9 a.m. and noon. Bring your questions and take the opportunity to learn which next steps may be appropriate for you.