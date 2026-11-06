Christmas in November: Celebrating the Gift of Caregiving

You spend time caring for someone you love. Make time for support, connection, and a celebration of you.

In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, the VA Caregiver Support Program invites family caregivers and Veterans to Christmas in November, a holiday-themed resource fair celebrating the people who help Veterans every day.

Explore a festive Holiday Village filled with information, activities, and opportunities to connect. Learn about available services, ask questions, and discover resources that may help you navigate caregiving while supporting your own health and well-being.

Planned activities include:

Resource Passport: Explore resource tables and collect stamps along the way.

Explore resource tables and collect stamps along the way. Gratitude Tree: Share a message of appreciation for a caregiver, Veteran, or loved one.

Share a message of appreciation for a caregiver, Veteran, or loved one. Caregiver Wish Wall: Write a hope or self-care goal for the coming year.

Write a hope or self-care goal for the coming year. Holiday Photo Booth: Capture a seasonal memory with festive props.

Capture a seasonal memory with festive props. Christmas Bingo: Enjoy a game featuring caregiver wellness tips and VA resources.

Enjoy a game featuring caregiver wellness tips and VA resources. Caregiver Blessing Station: Take a quiet moment for reflection, encouragement, and renewal.

Stop by during the event to connect with others, explore support, and enjoy a celebration that recognizes your contributions. Your well-being deserves attention, too.