G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center Achieves Prestigious 4-Star CMS Patient Survey Star Rating

PRESS RELEASE

February 7, 2025

Jackson , MS — The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 4-Star rating in the latest Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Patient Survey Star Ratings.

This significant achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and service to our Veterans.

The CMS Patient Survey Star Ratings are based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, which measures patients' perspectives on hospital care. The 4-Star rating places the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center among the top healthcare facilities in the nation, highlighting our dedication to patient satisfaction and quality care.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Veterans for their trust and feedback, which play a crucial role in helping us achieve this recognition. A trust score is a numerical representation of how much patients trust the healthcare facility and are typically calculated by analyzing patient feedback through surveys or reviews, where higher scores indicate greater patient trust and confidence in the quality of care provided by the medical center. For the past 90-days our overall trust score reflects 87% with the national trust score goal being set at 91%.

“We are honored to receive this 4-Star rating from CMS," said Michael B. Renfrow, Medical Center Director of the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire staff, who strive every day to provide the highest level of care to our Veterans. We are committed to continuous improvement and ensuring that our patients receive the best possible experience."

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center has implemented several initiatives to enhance patient care, including:

Patient-Centered Care: Focusing on the individual needs and preferences of each patient to ensure personalized and compassionate care.

Quality Improvement Programs: Continuously evaluating and improving our processes to enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Staff Training and Development: Investing in ongoing education and training for our staff to maintain the highest standards of care.

This 4-Star rating is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to excellence, but our work does not stop here. At the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, we remain dedicated to continuous improvement, always striving to enhance the care and services we provide to Mississippi’s Veterans. Guided by VA’s core values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence – better known as “I CARE”, we will continue to put Veterans first, ensuring they receive the highest quality care with the dignity and respect they deserve. Together, we will keep raising the standard of care for those who served.

