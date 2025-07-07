G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center Seeking Volunteer Drivers to Help Veterans Access Care

PRESS RELEASE

June 23, 2025

Jackson, MS - The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is seeking volunteer drivers to help ensure Veterans across Mississippi and Northeast Louisiana can access the healthcare they’ve earned. As transportation challenges increase in rural areas, the need for dependable volunteers has never been greater.

Each week, Veterans from communities such as Meridian, Natchez, Columbus, Greenville, and McComb rely on VA transportation to reach appointments in Jackson. However, more drivers are urgently needed to meet the growing demand and ensure no Veteran is left behind.

“Transportation is a critical link in delivering care to Veterans,” said Jeremy Mason, Acting Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly Voluntary Service). “Our volunteer drivers don’t just offer a ride—they offer peace of mind. With their help, Veterans can focus on healing rather than how they’ll get to their next appointment.”

Volunteer drivers use government-provided vehicles, with all fuel and maintenance covered by the VA. To serve, volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and complete a physical exam and background check, both supported by the VA.

The VA is especially in need of drivers from across the state of Mississippi, as well as the Monroe, Louisiana area, to help support Veterans in those communities.

“If you’re looking for a meaningful way to give back, this is it,” Mason added. “A few hours behind the wheel can make a lasting difference in a Veteran’s life.”

To learn more or sign up, contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at 601-364-1391 or visit the CDCE office located inside the west entrance of the medical center.