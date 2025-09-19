G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center to Host Stand Down for Homeless Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2025

Jackson, MS - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host its annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Railroad District, 824 South State Street, Jackson, MS 39201.

Stand Downs are a vital part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ commitment to supporting unhoused Veterans. These collaborative events provide food, shelter, clothing, health screenings, counseling on VA and Social Security benefits, and referrals to essential services, including healthcare, housing, employment, and substance use treatment.

Last year’s Stand Down served more than 108 Veterans and brought together approximately 46 agencies, including the Department of Labor, Jackson Housing Authority, Jackson State University, and the WIN Job Center. For many participants, the Stand Down offered more than direct services—it also fostered camaraderie among Veterans and strengthened ties with community partners dedicated to their well-being.

VA’s Homeless Program plays a key role in these efforts, working closely with Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grantees, community stakeholders, and landlords committed to providing housing. Veterans benefit from intensive case management delivered by an interdisciplinary team, which helps them not only find housing but also maintain it.

“Exceeding our housing goal this year proves that progress is possible, but we cannot slow down,” said Michael Renfrow, Medical Center Director. “The Stand Down is about action and bringing Veterans face-to-face with services that change lives and keep them on the path to independence.”

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838) or visit VA.gov/homeless.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Stand Down for Homeless Veterans

When: Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Railroad District, 824 South State Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Media are invited to attend and encouraged to share this important event with the public. For interview requests, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 601-362-4471, ext. 55219.

