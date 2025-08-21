G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center to Host Suicide Prevention Summit

PRESS RELEASE

August 21, 2025

Jackson, MS - The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host a Suicide Prevention Summit on Friday, September 12, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mississippi e-Center, 1230 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS.

Veterans, families, community partners, and mental health professionals to strengthen awareness and collaboration around suicide prevention. The event will include plenary sessions, breakout workshops, and resource tables that focus on issues such as postvention strategies, community partnerships, mobile crisis response, and breaking the stigma of mental health.

Featured sessions include:

VA Suicide Prevention and Postvention Efforts

Community Engaged Partnerships and Compact Act

Understanding and Treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Breakout workshops on Homeless/HUDVASH, Mobile Crisis Response, Mental Health Stigma, and Community Engagement

Workshops will be conducted by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Hinds Behavioral Health Services, and the Jackson VA Medical Center.

“Suicide prevention remains VA’s top clinical priority, and this is an amazing opportunity to partner with community and non-profit organizations who share the goal of ending Veteran suicide,” said Michael Renfrow, Executive Director, G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.

“Preventing suicide takes all of us — Veterans, families, providers, and community partners,” added Dr. Timothy Neyland, PhD, LCSW, Mental Health Supervisor, G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center. “This summit gives us the opportunity to share resources, build stronger partnerships, and commit to saving lives together.”

The event is free and open to Veterans, family members, caregivers, and community stakeholders. Registration is required.

To register and learn more, visit: https://www.va.gov/jackson-health-care/events/82128/