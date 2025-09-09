Office of Inspector General Recognizes Advancements in Veteran Care at Jackson VA

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Jackson, MS - The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) has received high marks in the latest Office of Inspector General (OIG) Healthcare Facility Inspection Report, released today.

The cyclical review, conducted January 13–16, 2025, evaluated the facility’s culture, environment of care, patient safety, primary care, and Veteran-centered safety net programs.

The OIG report highlights significant improvements in staff engagement, workplace culture, and Veteran care. GVSMVAMC outperformed Veterans Health Administration (VHA) averages in several categories of the All Employee Survey, including communication, transparency, and best places to work. Inspectors also noted the facility’s clean, safe, and accessible environment, effective patient safety initiatives, and innovative community partnerships that expand services for Veterans.

Among the standout achievements were:

Improved communication and psychological safety scores, surpassing VHA averages.

Recognition of patient safety practices that strengthened test result communication and accountability.

Commendation of Veteran support programs, including a monthly food pantry, housing support for aging Veterans, annual vehicle donations for homeless Veterans, and free legal services through Mississippi College School of Law.

Notably, the OIG issued only one recommendation: that the facility ensure primary care panel sizes and capacity data remain accurate. Facility leaders report that a corrective action plan is already in place.

“This report, along with our four-star CMS rating, reflects the progress we’ve made and the dedication of our staff,” said Michael Renfrow, Executive Director of GVSMVAMC. “Independent reviews like these confirm that we are moving in the right direction, and they strengthen our commitment to continuously improving care for Veterans.”

The full OIG report is available at: https://www.vaoig.gov/sites/default/files/reports/2025-09/vaoig-25-00191-212-final.pdf