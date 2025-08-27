Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)

The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System is the new, faster way for eligible Veterans to receive reimbursement for their travel expenses.

BTSSS is an online, self-reporting system that eliminates delays created by paper forms and the kiosks. An updated profile is required to file a claim online and to process previously submitted kiosk and paper claims. Filing travel claims electronically with BTSSS and using direct deposit result in the fastest payment possible.

Benefits of using BTSSS

Access 24 hours a day, every day

Fast payments

Direct deposit

Track claims at any time

To get started, visit access.va.gov and select the Veteran Travel Claim Entry icon.

You will then be able to choose to log on using a DS-Logon Level 2 account, with a VA PIV card, with ID.me, or your My HealtheVet credentials.

For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.