Don’t Be a No-Show — Another Veteran’s Care Could Depend on It
Every appointment matters. When Veterans miss appointments without canceling, it can delay care for others who need it. This page explains why showing up — or canceling in advance — is so important, and how you can take simple steps to make sure your appointment slot helps someone in need.
Why It Matters
Every year, millions of VA appointments go unused because Veterans don’t cancel when plans change. Missed appointments delay care for others and waste valuable clinical resources.
How to Cancel or Reschedule
You can easily cancel or reschedule your appointment:
- Reply “C” to your VEText reminder
- Log in to My HealtheVet to manage appointments online
- Call us at
press 2
Need Help Using My HealtheVet?
If you don’t have a Premium account, contact your facility’s My HealtheVet Coordinator for assistance.
Help Another Veteran Get Care
When you cancel early, your appointment can go to another Veteran waiting for care. Don’t be a no-show — your action makes a difference.
Frequently Asked Questions
You can reschedule by calling your clinic at
Many specialty clinics like Mental Health, Audiology, and Optometry support online scheduling.