Don’t Be a No-Show — Another Veteran’s Care Could Depend on It

Every appointment matters. When Veterans miss appointments without canceling, it can delay care for others who need it. This page explains why showing up — or canceling in advance — is so important, and how you can take simple steps to make sure your appointment slot helps someone in need.

Why It Matters

Every year, millions of VA appointments go unused because Veterans don’t cancel when plans change. Missed appointments delay care for others and waste valuable clinical resources.

How to Cancel or Reschedule

You can easily cancel or reschedule your appointment:

  • Reply “C” to your VEText reminder
  • Log in to My HealtheVet to manage appointments online
  • Call us at press 2

Need Help Using My HealtheVet?

If you don’t have a Premium account, contact your facility’s My HealtheVet Coordinator for assistance.

Help Another Veteran Get Care

When you cancel early, your appointment can go to another Veteran waiting for care. Don’t be a no-show — your action makes a difference.

Frequently Asked Questions

You can reschedule by calling your clinic at press 2 to set a new time.

Many specialty clinics like Mental Health, Audiology, and Optometry support online scheduling.

Tools & Resources

  • You can now manage your VA health care in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services. Sign in to start using the new My HealtheVet experience on VA.gov.

  • We use VEText to send you appointment reminders and other updates about your VA health care. Keep reading on this page to learn about VEText.

