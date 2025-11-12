Don’t Be a No-Show — Another Veteran’s Care Could Depend on It

Why It Matters

Every year, millions of VA appointments go unused because Veterans don’t cancel when plans change. Missed appointments delay care for others and waste valuable clinical resources.

How to Cancel or Reschedule

You can easily cancel or reschedule your appointment:

Reply “C” to your VEText reminder

Log in to My HealtheVet to manage appointments online

Call us at press 2

Need Help Using My HealtheVet?

If you don’t have a Premium account, contact your facility’s My HealtheVet Coordinator for assistance.

Help Another Veteran Get Care

When you cancel early, your appointment can go to another Veteran waiting for care. Don’t be a no-show — your action makes a difference.