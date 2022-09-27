Flu Shot Information

An annual flu vaccination is an important step to battle influenza during the coronavirus pandemic.

Get a flu shot today at...

The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center influenza vaccination opportunity schedule is below. Quadrivalent Flu shots are free to all enrolled Veterans in these ways:

Jackson VAMC | During routinely scheduled appointments.

| During routinely scheduled appointments. Jackson VAMC Campus | Drive Thru Vaccination Event Saturday, October 1, 2022, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

| Drive Thru Vaccination Event Natchez VA Clinic During routinely scheduled appointments Walk-ins welcome every Friday 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Greenville VA Clinic During routinely scheduled appointments Walk-ins welcome every Friday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Columbus VA Clinic During routinely scheduled appointments Walk-ins welcome every Tuesday - Thursday 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Meridian VA Clinic During routinely scheduled appointments

McComb VA Clinic During routinely scheduled appointments Walk-ins welcome every Friday 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Hattiesburg VA Clinic During routinely scheduled appointments Walk-ins welcome every Friday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Kosciusko VA Clinic During routinely scheduled appointments Walk-ins welcome every Friday 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail community partners with a VA community care pharmacy or community urgent care center. Learn more about getting a flu shot in the community.

Simply go to the Find VA locations website and do the following:

Put in your city, state or postal code Under "Facility Type," choose "Community Pharmacies (in VA's network)" Note some, but not all, "Urgent Care" facilities may provide flu shots. Click "Search" and contact the facility that works for you Be sure to state you are a Veteran with the VA and bring a picture ID

It can be very helpful to have this Billing Information Card for Veterans & Pharmacies when you go to a community pharmacy to get your flu shot.

Eligibility

Veterans must have received care through either the VA or VA community provider within the past 24 months to be eligible.

Veterans must show VA identification card or drivers license for a free flu shot.

No Appointment or referral is required.

Veterans should tell the in-network community care staff they are an eligible Veteran who is enrolled in the VA.

Influenza Information

Influenza or “the flu” is caused by a virus and can be a serious infection. The flu can be prevented easily or at least made less severe by getting a flu shot. The best time to get a flu shot is as soon as the vaccine becomes available in September. However, getting a flu shot later still will protect you from the flu.

The flu spreads easily from person to person. The infection can be mild, but it also can cause severe illness and even death. Certain people are at greater risk for serious illness if they get the flu. This includes older persons, young children and pregnant women; people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease; and people who live in facilities like nursing homes.

All persons aged 6 months and older should get a flu vaccination, including persons with minor egg allergies. For most people with minor egg allergies, the benefits of getting a flu shot outweigh the risks of getting the flu. If you are allergic to eggs, please tell your health care provider so that special precautions can be made.

The flu shot is safe and it works. While it is not 100% effective in preventing the flu, if you get the shot and still get the flu, it is usually far less serious than if you did not get the shot. Sometimes there are side effects from the shot that may be mistaken for the flu, such as a sore arm, body aches or a slight fever.

In addition to getting the flu shot, there are other things you can do to avoid getting or spreading the flu: