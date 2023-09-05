Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Flu Shots are Now Available!

Flu season is here! Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community from flu. Additionally, you can safely get vaccinated for COVID at the same time you get a flu shot – one visit, two vaccines.

Get your flu shot.

Did you receive your flu shot outside of the VA?

Click here to learn more.

Click on the locations below to learn more about upcoming vaccine events and other opportunities to receive your annual flu vaccine!

G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (Jackson, MS)

Veterans  may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.

The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the drive-thru and outreach day vaccination events, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.

Opportunities Dates Times
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates September 26, 2023 Times 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates September 27, 2023 Times 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Opportunities Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic Dates September 30, 2023 Times 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates October 3, 2023 Times 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Opportunities Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic Dates October 7, 2023 Times 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates October 11, 2023 Times 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Opportunities Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic Dates October 14, 2023 Times 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates October 18, 2023 Times 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates October 24, 2023 Times 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates October 25, 2023 Times 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Opportunities Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic Dates October 28, 2023 Times 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates October 31, 2023 Times 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium) Dates November 1, 2023 Times 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Opportunities Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic Dates November 18, 2023 Times 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Columbus VA Clinic

Veterans  may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.

The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.

Opportunities Dates Times
Opportunities Walk-In (no appointment needed) Dates Monday - Friday Times 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day Dates September 29, 2023 Times 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Greenville VA Clinic

Veterans  may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.

The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.

Opportunities Dates Times
Opportunities Walk-In (no appointment needed) Dates Every Friday Times 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day Dates October 13, 2023 Times 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Hattiesburg VA Clinic

Veterans  may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.

Opportunities Dates Times
Opportunities Walk-In (no appointment needed) Dates Every Friday Times 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Kosciusko VA Clinic

Veterans  may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.

Opportunities Dates Times
Opportunities Walk-In (no appointment needed) Dates Monday - Friday Times 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

McComb VA Clinic

Veterans  may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.

The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.

Opportunities Dates Times
Opportunities Walk-In (no appointment needed) Dates Every Friday Times 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day Dates September 15, 2023 Times 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Meridian VA Clinic

Veterans  may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.

The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.

Opportunities Dates Times
Opportunities Walk-In (no appointment needed) Dates Every Friday Times 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day Dates September 22, 2023 Times 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Natchez VA Clinic

Veterans  may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.

The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.

Opportunities Dates Times
Opportunities Walk-In (no appointment needed) Dates Every Friday Times 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Opportunities Vaccine Outreach Day Dates October 6, 2023 Times 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Did you know, eligible Veterans can also get a no-cost flu shot from nearly 70,000 in-network pharmacies or an urgent care location?

Eligible Veterans can get a no-cost flu shot from a nearby VA clinic or within your community from one of nearly 70,000 in-network pharmacies or an urgent care locations. Flu vaccines are usually available September through March. Use our on-line VA locator.

To learn more, visit Flu Shots - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)

