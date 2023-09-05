Flu Shots are Now Available!
Flu season is here! Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community from flu. Additionally, you can safely get vaccinated for COVID at the same time you get a flu shot – one visit, two vaccines.
Did you receive your flu shot outside of the VA?
If you received your annual flu shot at a community provider or non-VA pharmacy, please notify your nurse or provider during your next visit. You can also alert your care team by secure message using My Health-E-Vet. Please include your name, last 4 digits of SSN, and the date and location you received the vaccine so your medical record can be updated.
Click on the locations below to learn more about upcoming vaccine events and other opportunities to receive your annual flu vaccine!
G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (Jackson, MS)
Veterans may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.
The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the drive-thru and outreach day vaccination events, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.
|Opportunities
|Dates
|Times
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|September 26, 2023
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|September 27, 2023
|Times
|9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic
|Dates
|September 30, 2023
|Times
|7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|October 3, 2023
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic
|Dates
|October 7, 2023
|Times
|7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|October 11, 2023
|Times
|9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic
|Dates
|October 14, 2023
|Times
|7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|October 18, 2023
|Times
|9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|October 24, 2023
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|October 25, 2023
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic
|Dates
|October 28, 2023
|Times
|7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|October 31, 2023
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day (Atrium)
|Dates
|November 1, 2023
|Times
|9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic
|Dates
|November 18, 2023
|Times
|7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Columbus VA Clinic
Veterans may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.
The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.
|Opportunities
|Dates
|Times
|Opportunities
|Walk-In (no appointment needed)
|Dates
|Monday - Friday
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day
|Dates
|September 29, 2023
|Times
|12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Greenville VA Clinic
Veterans may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.
The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.
|Opportunities
|Dates
|Times
|Opportunities
|Walk-In (no appointment needed)
|Dates
|Every Friday
|Times
|2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day
|Dates
|October 13, 2023
|Times
|12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Hattiesburg VA Clinic
Veterans may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.
|Opportunities
|Dates
|Times
|Opportunities
|Walk-In (no appointment needed)
|Dates
|Every Friday
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Kosciusko VA Clinic
Veterans may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.
|Opportunities
|Dates
|Times
|Opportunities
|Walk-In (no appointment needed)
|Dates
|Monday - Friday
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
McComb VA Clinic
Veterans may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.
The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.
|Opportunities
|Dates
|Times
|Opportunities
|Walk-In (no appointment needed)
|Dates
|Every Friday
|Times
|11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day
|Dates
|September 15, 2023
|Times
|12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Meridian VA Clinic
Veterans may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.
The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.
|Opportunities
|Dates
|Times
|Opportunities
|Walk-In (no appointment needed)
|Dates
|Every Friday
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day
|Dates
|September 22, 2023
|Times
|12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Natchez VA Clinic
Veterans may receive their no-cost flu shot during routinely scheduled appointments or at one of the designated events listed below.
The facility will offer multiple immunizations during the outreach day vaccination event, including Influenza (flu), updated COVID-19 booster, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix vaccines.
|Opportunities
|Dates
|Times
|Opportunities
|Walk-In (no appointment needed)
|Dates
|Every Friday
|Times
|1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Opportunities
|Vaccine Outreach Day
|Dates
|October 6, 2023
|Times
|12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Did you know, eligible Veterans can also get a no-cost flu shot from nearly 70,000 in-network pharmacies or an urgent care location?
Eligible Veterans can get a no-cost flu shot from a nearby VA clinic or within your community from one of nearly 70,000 in-network pharmacies or an urgent care locations. Flu vaccines are usually available September through March. Use our on-line VA locator.
To learn more, visit Flu Shots - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)