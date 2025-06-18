Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Honoring Veteran Creativity

The Creative Arts Competition is more than an exhibit—it's a chance for Veterans to explore personal expression, connect with others, and experience the therapeutic power of the arts. For many, participating brings a renewed sense of purpose, confidence, and joy.

This year’s event will feature submissions in:

Visual Art – Paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, and more

Creative Writing – Poetry, essays, short stories

Music – Vocal, instrumental, original compositions, bands

Dance – Solo or group performances

Drama – Original or adapted monologues, scenes, or short plays

These entries will be displayed and performed during a public gallery-style showcase on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM in Montgomery Hall.

Event Schedule

Morning Judging (closed to the public): 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Local judges from the arts and academic communities will review all entries.

Public Viewing (open to all): 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM Veterans, staff, caregivers, and community members are invited to attend and support participants.



From Local Stage to National Spotlight

Top entries from each category will advance to the national level of judging. Finalists are selected based on creativity, technical skill, originality, and emotional impact.

National first-place winners will be invited to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival—a week-long event hosted at a different VA medical center each year. The festival includes:

Art workshops and education sessions

Writing seminars

Group activities and Veteran engagement

A live stage performance and art exhibition

Last year, three local Veterans from our facility were named national winners!