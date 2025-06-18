Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition
The Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition is an annual celebration of the healing power of the arts. Veterans enrolled in VA care submit original work in a range of creative categories—each piece reflecting their personal journey, talents, and resilience.
Honoring Veteran Creativity
The Creative Arts Competition is more than an exhibit—it's a chance for Veterans to explore personal expression, connect with others, and experience the therapeutic power of the arts. For many, participating brings a renewed sense of purpose, confidence, and joy.
This year’s event will feature submissions in:
- Visual Art – Paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, and more
- Creative Writing – Poetry, essays, short stories
- Music – Vocal, instrumental, original compositions, bands
- Dance – Solo or group performances
- Drama – Original or adapted monologues, scenes, or short plays
These entries will be displayed and performed during a public gallery-style showcase on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM in Montgomery Hall.
Event Schedule
- Morning Judging (closed to the public):
- 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
- Local judges from the arts and academic communities will review all entries.
- Public Viewing (open to all):
- 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM
- Veterans, staff, caregivers, and community members are invited to attend and support participants.
From Local Stage to National Spotlight
Top entries from each category will advance to the national level of judging. Finalists are selected based on creativity, technical skill, originality, and emotional impact.
National first-place winners will be invited to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival—a week-long event hosted at a different VA medical center each year. The festival includes:
- Art workshops and education sessions
- Writing seminars
- Group activities and Veteran engagement
- A live stage performance and art exhibition
Last year, three local Veterans from our facility were named national winners!
Eligibility and Entry Information
To participate in the Local Competition, Veterans must:
- Be eligible for VA healthcare services
- Be enrolled in care at a VA Medical Center, Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), or Vet Center before submitting an entry
- Submit entries through only one VA facility per year
Submission Deadline: August 1, 2025
All entries must be received by this date for consideration in the local competition. Veterans may submit multiple entries across different categories.
2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition Handbooks
For more details, including rules, regulations, and entry forms, visit: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/
For additional questions, contact:
Jade Witt MT-BC
Board Certified Music Therapist
VA Jackson health care
Phone:
Email: Jade.Witt@va.gov