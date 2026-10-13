He brings more than 15 years of Veterans Health Administration experience in healthcare operations, strategic planning, fiscal stewardship, and clinical administration.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Pasanen served as Deputy Chief of Operations and Administrative Officer for the Operative Care Service Line at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida, where he oversaw 12 sections, more than 200 employees, and $4.37 million in annual expenditures.

Since beginning his VA career in 2010 as a Health Technician at the Palatka Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Mr. Pasanen has held progressively responsible leadership roles across multiple VA healthcare systems. His experience includes assignments at the Montana VA Health Care System, St. Augustine Community Based Outpatient Clinic, and Miami VA Health Care System, where he served as Acting Assistant Director. During his Miami assignment, he provided oversight of multiple administrative and operational service lines, strengthening workforce management, community partnerships, and infrastructure improvements.

Mr. Pasanen has led significant initiatives to expand Veteran access to care and improve operational efficiency. Most recently, he completed a 16-month detail at the Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic, overseeing its transformation from a primary care and mental health clinic into a specialty care center. This effort included activating two operating suites and establishing a hematology-oncology infusion center. His accomplishments also include leading the planning and activation of two outpatient clinics, six community-based outpatient clinics, and a call center, as well as directing more than $100 million in facility improvement projects.

Mr. Pasanen holds a bachelor's degree in Health Care Management with a minor in Leadership and a master's degree in Health Care Administration, both from the University of Phoenix. He is a 2025 graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program and holds Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification, along with Federal Acquisition Certification in Program and Project Management (FAC-P/PM) and Contracting Officer's Representative (FAC-COR) Level II credentials.

Prior to joining VA, Mr. Pasanen served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps. His military service included three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, including participation in the Battle of An Nasiriyah during the initial phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom.