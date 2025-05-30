Ms. Stacy Glenn, a native of the Mississippi Delta, was appointed as Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services in January 2025.

Prior to this, she served as the Associate Nurse Executive of Perioperative Service where she was for providing strategic oversight for various critical areas within the Perioperative Department, including Pre-Op, Ambulatory Surgery Unit, Operating Room, Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), GU Procedure Lab, GI Procedure Lab, and Interventional Radiology.

Her educational journey began at Hinds Community College, where she earned her Associate Degree in Nursing in 2003. Demonstrating a commitment to continuous learning and professional development, Ms. Glenn furthered her education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing, graduating with a Master of Nursing in Health Care Administration in 2018.

Ms. Glenn's federal career began in July 2020, marking the start of a series of leadership roles that would define her professional trajectory. Before this, she had made significant contributions to the field of nursing since 2003. Her expertise and dedication to excellence were further recognized through her attainment of a Black Belt in Six Sigma and a Nurse Executive Advanced Certification, both achieved in 2018.

In addition to her extensive experience, Ms. Glenn has demonstrated leadership in various roles, including her previous position as Chair of the Nursing Professional Standards Board. She currently serves as the Co-Chair for the Veterans Health Administration's Nurse Qualification Standards (NQS) Field Advisory Committee and as the Chair of the facility’s NQS-Station Advisory Committee for the new qualification’s standards.

Residing locally with her three children and rescue fur-babies, Ms. Glenn remains committed to improving patient care services for the Veterans we serve. Please join us in welcoming Ms. Glenn to her new role.