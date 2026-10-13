Dr. William Partin was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for the Jackson VA Healthcare System in Jackson, Mississippi, effective October 1, 2026.

In this role, he provides executive-level clinical, administrative, and operational leadership in collaboration with the Chief of Staff, senior leadership, service chiefs, nursing leadership, medical staff, and academic affiliates.

Dr. Partin brings extensive experience in clinical operations, quality and patient safety, access to care, fiscal stewardship, workforce development, and academic partnerships. His leadership emphasizes high-reliability principles, operational excellence, and the implementation of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) policies and strategic priorities.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Partin served as Chief of Emergency Medicine and Chief of Education and Learning and Designated Education Officer at the Jackson VA. His clinical background spans community hospitals, VA medical facilities, and academic health systems, including Level I trauma centers, primary stroke centers, cardiac centers of excellence, and burn centers.

As Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Partin oversees Emergency Medicine, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Social Work, Pathology, Laboratory Service, Research, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dental Service, and Education and Learning.

Dr. Partin attended Western Kentucky University as a Presidential Scholar, studying chemistry and recombinant genetics from 1991 to 1994. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1998 and completed his emergency medicine residency in 2001, serving as chief resident. He subsequently joined the university's faculty as an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine.

His professional experience also includes service on a counternarcotics and tactical emergency medicine team supporting local SWAT operations in Louisville, Kentucky. Additionally, he authored the procedures chapter in multiple editions of Current: Emergency Diagnosis and Treatment.