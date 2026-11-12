A Big Turnaround with Lifelong Benefits

On what appeared to be a normal day in May, Joe Amos got dressed and drove to a routine appointment at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center. Something felt wrong.

He was extremely sluggish, and when he got out of the car, he couldn't walk. He had to sit for a while before he could make his way inside and onto the elevator.

Amos is a U.S. Navy Veteran who served as a Seabee from 1970 to 1972. The Seabees are members of the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, the military's engineering and construction force, and they are known for building what the mission requires, often under hard conditions. More than five decades later, that same determination would be tested in a different way. On that May morning, his body was signaling that it needed help, and he had to listen to it.

The nurses on the third floor noticed that Amos was short of breath and couldn't get far on his own. They asked if he was sure he wanted to keep his appointment, and he said no. They escorted him down to the emergency room instead. He spent the entire day there with Hazel Capispisan, an emergency department nurse, and Dr. Inderpreet Grover, who cared for him closely. Amos remembers that Dr. Grover wouldn’t stop until they understood what was happening. A day of labs and tests followed, and by the end of it, Amos had his answer: diabetes.

"I really didn't know what was going on," Amos said. He had been told years earlier that he was "borderline," but he never understood what that meant. His mother and brother all live with diabetes, and he knew family history mattered, but it had never sunk in. He had gone most of his life without knowing or having an official diagnosis. "It was very serious," he said.

His care team started him on insulin shots and later gave him a continuous glucose monitor, a small device that tracks blood sugar so he can see changes as they happen. Amos said the nurses and providers at the Jackson VA explained what to eat and why it mattered. Changing his diet was the hardest part. He grew up in the country, where his family raised cattle and hogs and butchered their own meat. Dessert was a regular part of every meal. "It was a big turnaround," he said.

His wife, he said, adapted to the new way of eating even faster than he did. "She said, 'Yep, let's do it.'" Now she does most of the cooking, and Amos pays close attention to portions and to what he orders when they eat out. He also stays busy, which serves as his exercise. Most days he walks and enjoys spending time with his grandchildren.

At his most recent check-in, his provider told him she was surprised by how quickly he was progressing. "I'm doing very well," he said. He is proud of how far he's come, especially in the kitchen and in his daily routine.

The changes have also brought back something he had missed. When his grandchildren came over, he couldn't play with them and didn't have the energy. Today he can. "I may never run as fast," he said, "but now I know why I couldn't." He wants to be around for them, to see them graduate from high school and college.

Amos's advice to other Veterans is simple. "Listen to what the doctors say," he said. "I guarantee you'll feel better, you'll look better, and you'll live longer. They know what they're talking about."

November's National Diabetes Awareness Month is a reminder that many people live with diabetes without knowing it. Amos's story shows that paying attention to how your body feels, and getting checked when something seems off, can make a life-changing difference. He says he is grateful to the VA for being there that day.